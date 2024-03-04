Now report suspected fraud communications through Chakshu portal

New Delhi: Now citizens can report suspected fraud communications through Chakshu portal.

Govt is taking steps to fight fraud over spam calls or SMS or WhatsApp through the Chakshu portal.

It facilitates citizens to report suspected fraud communications to defraud telecom service users for cyber-crime, financial frauds, non-bonafide purposes like impersonation or any other misuse through calls or SMS or WhatsApp.

The Department of Telecommunications launched the Digital Intelligence Platform and Chakshu on Monday as part of the Sanchar Saathi portal, which was unveiled in May last year, reported NDTV Profit.

Few examples of suspected fraud communications are communication related to Bank Account/ Payment Wallet/ SIM/ Gas connection/ Electricity connection/ KYC update / expiry/ deactivation, impersonation as Government official/ relative, sextortion related etc.

Here is the link of Chakshu where you can report. Chakshu