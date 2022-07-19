No GST to be levied on puffed rice, other 13 items when sold loose, says FM: Check list

New Delhi: Foodgrains and pre-packed food items will now cost more after 5 percent GST was levied on them. However, at this juncture the Finance Minister has cleared that no GST will be levied on certain food items when those would be sold loose. The FM has provided a list of 14 food items in this context.

The list provided by the FM includes Pulses/Daal, Wheat, Rye, Oats, Maize, Rice, Aata/Flour, Suji/ Rawa, Besan, Puffed Rice and Curd/Lassi. These itmes when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled, will not attract any GST.

Taking to Twitter Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “It must also be noted that items specified below in the list, when sold loose, and not pre-packed or pre-labeled, will not attract any GST.”

It is to be noted that proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after opposition members continued to protest demanding discussion on GST, price rise, Agnipath and other issues today. The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday witnessed strong protests by opposition benches demanding discussions on GST, price rise, Agnipath and other issues for the second consecutive day.