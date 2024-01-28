Nitish Kumar takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time

Patna: JD(U) president Nitish Kumar has taken oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time today at Raj Bhawan in Patna. Along with him eight other leaders took oath as cabinet ministers. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered Nitish Kumar the oath of office and secrecy.

Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) also took oath as deputy chief ministers. BJP’s national president J.P Nadda along with several senior party leaders were present in the swear-in ceremony.

The eight leaders who also took oath in the ceremony included three each from BJP and JD(U), one from Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular and one independent.

The three leaders from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar. Meanwhile, from JD(U), Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Bijendra Yadav and Shrawan Kumar took oath as cabinet ministers.

Santosh Kumar Manjhi and independent MLA Sumit Singh swore-in as cabinet minister.

Earlier today, Nitish Kumar handed over his resignation to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. He resigned from the post of Chief Minister of the Mahagathbandhan government and has also staked his claim to be the chief minister for the ninth time with the help of BJP and NDA constituents.