Nipah virus in Kerala: One more case confirmed, cases rise to six

Kozhikode: One more case of Nipah virus has been confirmed in a 39-year-old man who is under observation in a hospital in Kozhikode, informed Health Minister’s Office on Friday morning.

State Health Minister Veena George’s office today said that a 39-year-old man has been confirmed with the Nipah virus after his samples turned positive. He was under observation in a hospital. He had sought treatment at a private hospital where Nipah-positive affected were treated for other ailments earlier, it said in a statement.

With this, the total number of Nipah cases has gone up to six in Kozhikode.

On Wednesday, a 24-year old health worker became the fifth confirmed Nipah case in the state of the latest outbreak. Of the three infected people under treatment, the condition of a nine-year-old boy remains critical. Meanwhile, 2 deaths have been reported so far.

Restrictions have been imposed in Nipah containment zones in Kerala’s Kozhikode.

Secretary of Kuttiady Juma Masjid Mahallu Committee Zubair P says, “In the wake of the outbreak of Nipah virus in our area.The district collector and police authorities have directed us to not gather people in the masjid. Complying with the orders we have decided to close the masjid until further orders. Friday prayers will not be held at the masjid today.We will co-operate with the government authorities to control this disease.”

