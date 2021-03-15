NIOS Result 2021 For Class 10 And Class 12 Announced, Know How To Check The Results
Bhubaneswar: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published results for candidates who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2021 today. The results have been published on the official website of NIOS.
The NIOS mentioned declared the results on its official Twitter handle today.
Dear Learners,
Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at
https://t.co/sHScgOBumO pic.twitter.com/8wanezcSAd
— NIOS (@niostwit) March 15, 2021
The board of education had conducted 10th class and 12th class exams in the months of January and February 2021.
Follow the steps to check the results
- Click here to open the official website
- Click on Public Examination Result 2020
- Enter your credentials and then login
The NIOS 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen
Download the results