Bhubaneswar: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published results for candidates who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2021 today. The results have been published on the official website of NIOS.

The NIOS mentioned declared the results on its official Twitter handle today.

The board of education had conducted 10th class and 12th class exams in the months of January and February 2021.

Follow the steps to check the results

The NIOS 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results

