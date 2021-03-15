NIOS Result 2021 For Class 10 And Class 12 Announced, Know How To Check The Results

Bhubaneswar: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published results for candidates who appeared for Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2021 today. The results have been published on the official website of NIOS.

The NIOS mentioned declared the results on its official Twitter handle today.

Dear Learners, Result of the Public Examination for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held in January/February 2021 is now declared and available at

https://t.co/sHScgOBumO pic.twitter.com/8wanezcSAd — NIOS (@niostwit) March 15, 2021

The board of education had conducted 10th class and 12th class exams in the months of January and February 2021.

Follow the steps to check the results

Click here to open the official website

Click on Public Examination Result 2020

Enter your credentials and then login

The NIOS 10th and 12th results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results