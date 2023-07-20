NHRC issues notice to Manipur Govt on mob taking away 5 of family from police custody

Nation
By Himanshu 0
NHRC issues notice to Manipur Govt

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notice to the Government of Manipur on the mob taking away five members of a family from police custody; parading the women naked and sexually assaulting one of them. ANI twitted about it today.

Reportedly, NHRC India has taken cognizance of complaints seeking its urgent intervention into the incident of a mob taking away five members of a tribal family from police custody in B Phainom village of Kangpokpi district in Manipur on 4 May 2023.

Allegedly, the mob paraded naked the two of the women, brutally gang-raped one of them, and murdered two male members of the family, who tried to protect the women: NHRC.

As per reports, NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Manipur calling for a detailed report on the matter within 4 weeks that should include the status of the investigation of the FIRs registered with regard to the incidents, the health status of the victim women and other injured persons as well as compensation, if any, granted to the aggrieved persons/families.

