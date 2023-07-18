New trains for common man to have Vande Bharat features, check details

The dream of every common man to have the experience of the Vande Bharat express is going to come true soon as the Indian Railways is mulling over manufacturing trains with upgraded second class unreserved and second class 3-tier sleeper coaches.

As per the report of the TOI, which is based on a Railways official, some features similar to the Vande Bharat Express will be made available in the train with the aim to provide better travel experience to the common man.

The train with locomotive at each end will have 2 Second luggage, Guard & divyaang-friendly coaches, 8 Second Class unreserved coaches and 12 Second Class 3-tier Sleeper coaches. However, every coach of the train will be non-AC.

Currently, the railways is manufacturing the locomotive of the train at the Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) while its coaches will be made at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Name of the new train, which will also have the push-pull technology for faster acceleration, has not yet been finalised, the official said adding that the prototype of the new train is expected to be rolled out by October this year.