Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Narendra Modi becomes first Indian PM to visit Greece in 40 yrs

Narendra Modi became the first Indian PM to visit Greece in 40 years and met the Indian diaspora who had gathered outside his hotel

By Abhilasha 0

New Delhi: As he arrived in Athens on Friday, Narendra Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece in 40 years.

This is also Modi’s maiden visit to Greece.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister said: “Landed in Athens. Looking forward to a productive Greece visit aimed at deepening India-Greece friendship. I will be holding talks with  @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis and also interacting with the Indian community.”

Also in a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that Modi “sets foot in the historic city of Athens for his first-ever visit to Greece. Warmly greeted by FM George Gerapetritis at the airport”.

A packed programme involving interactions with Greek leadership, business community, Indian diaspora and prominent personalities awaits the Prime Minister during his day-long trip.

You might also like

26-year-old cook held for molesting college girl in Mumbai local train

Madhumita Shukla murder case: Amarmani Tripathi, wife to walk free from Gorakhpur…

Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi to visit Bengaluru to congratulate ISRO scientists on Aug 26

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Chandrayaan-3 Mission, “We are not going to…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans