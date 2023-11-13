Nagpur: Dhaba owner beaten to death by workers for denying Diwali bonus

Nagpur: In a tragic incident, a dhaba owner was brutally beaten to death by two of his workers after he refused to give them a Diwali bonus. The incident took place on Saturday in Nagpur of Maharashtra. The deceased has been identified as Raju Dhengre.

The attackers have been identified as Chhotu and Adi from Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, they are currently on the run. Police have revealed that Dhengre had hired the accused duo through a labor contractor about a month ago.

As per reliable reports, Raju Dhengre had a disagreement with the duo over their demand for money. Dhengre had agreed to pay at a later date. Later, Chhotu and Adi strangled him with a rope while Dhengre slept on a cot. They also bludgeoned his head with a blunt object, and slashed his face with a sharp weapon.

Dhengre, the former Sarpanch of Surgaon village in Kuhi taluka, had recently won the gram panchayat polls. The police suspect a monetary dispute as the primary motive for the murder. However, they are also exploring a potential political rivalry angle. Dhengre’s body was covered with a quilt before the accused fled the scene.

It is to be noted that the accused fled the scene with Raju Dhengre’s car. They met with an accident on Nagpur-Umred road. A captured footage from a nearby CCTV shows the duo coming out of the car and fleeing towards Dighori.

