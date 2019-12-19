Mobile services, net restored in shut down Delhi areas

New Delhi: Mobile operators Jio, Airtel, VodafoneIdea, BSNL/MTNL, have restored mobile, SMS and internet services in those parts of the capital which they were specifically shut down on police orders on Thursday after the period of restriction (1 p.m.) got over.

According to a copy of the order, seen by IANS, all communications from voice, SMS and internet were to be shut down till 1 p.m. on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell in view of the prevailing law and order situation amid the protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Operators said since no further instructions have come from the government and the earlier order was till 1 p.m., so they have resumed the services.

Services were now available at all key points – the walled city areas of north and central districts, Mandi House in central Delhi, Seelampur, Jafrabad and Mustafabad in east Delhi, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh in south Delhi and Bawana, where the shutdown was specifically ordered.

