Mob attacks Meghalaya CM Sangma’s office, five security personnel injured

Meghalaya: Monday night witnessed a violent mob attack at the office of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, leaving five security personnel injured, according to police sources.

The incident occurred when Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was in a meeting with civil society organisations from the Garo Hills in Tura. The organisations had been on a hunger strike for several days, demanding that Tura town be declared the winter capital of the state and the implementation of a retrospective roster system.

As the meeting was underway, a separate crowd, seemingly unrelated to the organised groups, gathered outside the Chief Minister’s office and began hurling stones, creating chaos and panic. The situation escalated rapidly, leading to the injuries of five security personnel who were attempting to control the mob.

Despite the attack, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma remained unharmed, though the mob encircled the office premises, blocking entry and exit routes and preventing him from leaving immediately. However, later, the protesters were dispersed by the authorities, and a night curfew was imposed to restore order.

Sangma expressed shock over the attack. He has also announced Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia for the injured personnel.

An officer at the CMO told that “the crowd has been dispersed, but the Chief Minister is still at the office taking stock of the situation”.

According to sources, Sangma had been speaking with the civil society groups about the issue for more than three hours when a crowd, apparently not part of the groups, gathered outside the Chief Minister’s office and began hurling stones. The police used tear gas to disperse the mob.