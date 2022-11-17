Minor girl jumps off auto rickshaw to escape sexual harassment in Maharashtra: Watch

Mumbai: A minor girl reportedly jumped off a speeding auto rickshaw to escape sexual harassment. The incident took place in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra a couple of days back. Fortunately, the girl got help from people who were then present on the spot. The whole incident has been captured in CCTV and the footage has gone viral.

Twitter user Harish Deshmukh posted the video of the incident and captioned, “auto driver molested girl in moving auto, minor girl jumped from moving auto, girl injured.”

The girl reportedly sustained severe head injuries and is undergoing treatment at a local city hospital.

“Reports claimed that the accused auto driver has been identified as Syed Akbar Hameed and has been arrested. He allegedly made obscene remarks while the girl was travelling in his auto on November 13 after finishing her tuition classes. Mirror Now reported that the girl boarded the auto-rickshaw around 12pm, and during the journey, the driver started conversing with her. Initially, started by asking her simple questions about her belonging, the driver allegedly made sexual advances which scared the girl and she decided to jump off the vehicle,” reported Hindustan Times.

Watch the video here: