Shraddha Murder Case: Aftab confesses crime,’Burnt her face to conceal identity’

New-Delhi: In a shocking revelation, Aftab Ameen Poonawala, the accused in Shraddha murder case confessed that after chopping her body, he burnt her face to conceal her identity.

Delhi police Sources said, “During the interrogation, Aftab revealed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose off a body after murder.”

Aftab told that he had cut Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces and disposed them of in the jungle, and threw another part in a different location.

Shraddha was strangled and killed by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala on May 18 who later chopped off her body into 35 pieces. Aftab had stacked the chopped body parts in a refrigerator and disposed of them at various places across Delhi.

The police have also found blood stains and gloves in Aftab’s kitchen and the sample has been sent for testing to ascertain whose blood it is.