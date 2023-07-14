Minor girl found hanging from bell at temple gate in Ayodhya

A 16-year-old girl was later found allegedly hanging with a rope tied to the bell of a temple at its entrance gate in UP's Ayodhya.

By IANS
Ayodhya: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl who went out of her house after having dinner, was later found allegedly hanging with a rope tied to the bell of a temple at its entrance gate in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, police said.

The incident took place in Luftabad Bachhauli village of Bikapur area in the temple town on Thursday.

According to reports, Preeti, daughter of one Barsati, had left her house around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

When she did not return till late, the family members started searching for her but could not find her.

On Thursday morning, when her father went to the police station, he came to know about the body of his daughter found hanging at the main entrance of the local temple.

Police said that the body was found hanging from the temple entrance while a few bricks were found lying scattered below.

The legs of the girl were touching the ground, police added.

Ayodhya Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Kumar Sonkar, however, ruled out any foul play.

“According to the postmortem report, it is ante-mortem hanging, which makes it a case of suicide. Also, the girl’s family members have not expressed any doubt that she was murdered,” Sonkar said.

