Massive fire engulfs two flats of residential society in Greater Noida

Delhi: Massive fire broke out in two flats of a residential society in Greater Noida on Thursday morning. As per the reports, the incident occurred at 16th Avenue of Gaur City Society in Greater Noida West.

Reports say, some onlookers spotted the fire coming out of one flat and informed the fire department. After the information, fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flame.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No loss of life has been reported yet.