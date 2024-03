Chandigarh: Amid political turmoil in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday resigned from his post.

The ties between the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP have worsened following their failure to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 polls.