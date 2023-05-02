Maneka Gandhi accidentally slips and falls on muddy road: watch

Advertisement

A short video clip has gone viral on social media that shows Maneka Gandhi accidentally slipping and falling on a muddy road. Reportedly, this happened when Gandhi had gone for campaigning in her Lok Sabha constituency Sultanpur (UP).

Twitter user Piyush Rai shared the clip on Twitter and captioned, “BJP MP Maneka Gandhi campaigning for urban local bodies elections in her Lok Sabha constituency Sultanpur (UP) accidentally slipped and fell on a muddy road.”

The video has gone viral while so far it has been viewed by 48.5 k people.

As we can see in the video, Maneka Gandhi alighted from her car and started walking on the road when she accidentally slipped and fell on the muddy road. It has been known that it had heavily poured yesterday in the morning in Sultanpur area.

