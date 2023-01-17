Man robbed of Rs 5lakh by biker gang on Delhi street, live loot caught on CCTV

In a horrifying incident, a 42-year old man was left injured after a group of four bikers looted him after shooting him at his leg. The incident took place in Shakti Nagar, Delhi. The incident took place on January 14. The live loot was caught by a CCTV camera located nearby.

The victim, Hunry Kalra, was admitted to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. The miscreants looted Kalra of around 5 lakh rupees which was the latter’s payment from his employer. Kalra works at a plastic granules trader shop at Kirti Nagar. He was returning back to office on his motorcycle when the incident took place.

The live loot captured by the CCTV was shared on internet. In it, the bikers can be seen looting the man after shooting him on his right leg, and then fleeing from the spot.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the arms Act. However, no arrests have been made yet. Further probe into the matter is underway.