Man presumed dead found alive after he calls family in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: A man presumed to be dead was found alive after he called one of his family members in Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh. The incident has come to the fore from Veerampalem village in East Godavari district.

According to reports, the man, identified as Ketamalla Pusaiah, rang up his family members informing them that he was alive, was presumed dead after villagers found a completely burnt body lying in Pusaiah’s field.

Reportedly, the body was found on Friday near an electricity transformer in the agricultural field, with Pusaiah’s slippers beside the charred body. As the family saw the slippers behind the body, they thought the body to be of Ketamalla Pusaiah. Later, police seized the body and sent it for autopsy.

However, the family later received a call from an unknown number from Ketamalla Pusaiah. In the call, he also informed that he saw some miscreants burning something at his farm near the transformer on Friday morning. When he confronted them, he was beaten up, fell unconscious and taken to an unknown location in a car.

Based on the information, police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.