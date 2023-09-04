Man claims Vistara left blind mother in flight, airline responds

Kolkata: A man alleged that his “blind mother” was left alone inside an empty Vistara flight after the rest of the passengers had deboarded.

Taking to Instagram, user Ayush Kejriwal posted, “@Vistara Airlines, how could you put my blind mother in danger like this?! Are you not responsible for taking care of disabled passengers who are left under your supervision and assistance whilst traveling?! SHOCKING!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal)

According to him, when the flight landed in Kolkata, his mother was told to wait for somebody to come help her while the rest of the passengers got off the plane. However, after waiting for around 20 to 25 minutes, nobody came for her.

Later, when the cleaning staff came and informed the airline, she was taken out of the flight.

Vistara airlines responded with an apology.

“Hi Ayush, we deeply regret to learn about your recent experience with us. At Vistara, we hold ourselves to the highest service standards, and it upsets us to hear that we fell short of your expectations. Please be assured that we prioritize the well-being of our customers and their safety and security are of top priority for us. Please DM us the case reference numbers and booking details. Thanks, Aishwarya.”