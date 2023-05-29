Major fire breaks out at Numaligarh Refinery Limited in Assam

New Delhi: A major fire broke out at the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) in the Golaghat district of Assam in the evening hours of Monday. This was informed in a tweet by ANI.

As per reports, the fire broke out at NRL today evening. Following the incident, the NRL’s personnel of the fire & safety department along with the fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The fire broke out at the Hydrocracker unit of NRL. Our fire and safety department personnel have immediately engaged in work to douse the flame. Now the fire is under control and there is no report of any casualty in the incident: Kajal Saikia, General Manager (HR) of NRL, ANI tweeted.

Also read: Fake Indian Currency Of Rs 1 Lakh Face Value Seized