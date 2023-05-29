Fake Indian Currency of Rs 1 lakh face value seized

New Delhi: The BSF troops of BOP-Nawada in South Bengal Frontier have foiled a smuggling attempt of Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN). The troops have recovered a packet containing 200 fake notes of Rs 500 denominations with a face value of Rs 1 lakh on Monday.

The fake currency was being smuggled to India by throwing over border fencing, BSF said in a statement. ANI tweeted the information on Monday.

