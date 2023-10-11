Mahindra XUV700 joins Mumbai police fleet, flagged off by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, officially flagged off the new police vehicles, including the Mahindra XUV700. These vehicles are already widely used by the police and armed forces throughout India.

The Akola Police in Maharashtra have expanded their fleet with several new vehicles, funded by the District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) at a cost of Rs 2.81 crore. In addition to the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio Classics, the new additions include Maruti Suzuki Ciaz cars and a set of Forces minibuses.

Although the XUV700 seen in the fleet is not marked as a police vehicle and lacks police insignia, it does not have a strobe light on the roof. This suggests that the vehicle may have driven directly from the showroom to the flag-off ceremony and will receive the standard police markings later.

As for the number of vehicles inducted into the police fleet, only one XUV700 has been confirmed so far. It’s likely that more units will be added in the future. The delay in delivering the XUV700 vehicles could be due to the high demand for this model since its launch in the Indian market.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options: a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel engine, both available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions. The petrol engine delivers 200 PS of power and 380 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine offers 185 PS of power and 450 Nm of torque.

Additionally, the XUV700 features an Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and driver drowsiness alerts. It also offers more than six connected features, allowing owners to remotely control various vehicle functions from anywhere in the world.