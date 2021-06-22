Maharashtra reports 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants

By IANS
After Black Fungus, Maha gets 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variants
black fungus.(photo:IANS TWITTER)

Mumbai: Sounding fresh alarm bells, at least 21 cases of the dreaded Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rakesh Tope has said.

“So far, we have found 21 cases of Delta Plus variant in the state,” a grim Minister Tope said here late on Monday, as health circles went into a tizzy to tackle the unfolding new public health challenge.

The highest number of cases has been detected in the coastal districts like Ratnagiri (9), Mumbai (2) and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts, while another 7 cases detected in Jalgaon in interior northern Maharashtra.

Related News

First Monsoon Rains Hit Maharashtra: Traffic, Train Services…

Black Fungus Treatment: Delhi HC Allows Duty-Free Import Of…

The incidence of the Delta Plus variants comes close in the heels of the Mucormycosis or Black Fungus that the state is grappling with since the past couple of months

State Covid-19 Task Force Member Dr. Uday Kulkarni assured today that there is no cause for worry and efforts are on to determine the treatment course and other protocols to control it.

So far, the state has tested over 7,500 and more are being collected at the rate of 100 per district for the Delta variants, said officials.

You might also like
Nation

CBSE to Supreme Court: Optional exams between August 15 and September 15

Nation

Mizoram Minister announces Rs 1 Lakh for parents with highest number of children

Miscellany

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for 103 Supervisor, Handyman/ Loader posts;…

Nation

India continues low streak of daily COVID-19 cases; 42,640 positive cases &…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.