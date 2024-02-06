Lok Sabha Passes Bill To Prevent Paper Leaks, Cheating

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill. The bill aims to check fraudulent practices – such as leaking of exam papers – in government recruitment exams.

This ‘anti-cheating’ bill now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha. Once it gets nod of the RS, it will bepresented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent before it becomes law.

Under this bill, students who take competitive exams in good faith will not be targeted. However, those who use to leak exam papers or tamper with answer sheets, by colluding with officials will face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of Rs 1 crore.

All offences under this bill shall be cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.