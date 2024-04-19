Lok Sabha elections 2024: World’s shortest woman Jyoti Amge casts her vote in Nagpur

Nagpur: As polling for the Lok Sabha election continues, the world’s shortest woman and Guinness World Record holder, Jyoti Amge turned up to cast her vote.

After casting vote, Jyoti appealed to people to cast their vote as its our duty.

Voting for the first phase of elections began at 7 am for the five seats of Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

The total five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages are Ramtek 5.82 per cent, Nagpur 7.73 per cent, Bhandara-Gondia 7.22 per cent, Gadchiroli-Chimur 8.43 per cent and Chandrapur 7.44 per cent.

In all 95,54,667 voters will exercise their voting rights in 10,652 polling stations in these five seats

Congress nominee and MLA Vikas Thackeray is pitted against BJP nominee and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur. Shiv Sena nominee Raju Parve is contesting against Congress nominee Shyam Kumar Barve in Ramtek.

BJP’s Sunil Mende faces a direct fight with Congress nominee Dr Prashant Padole in Bhandara-Gondiya.

There is a direct fight in the Gadchiroli-Chimur Constituency between BJP’s incumbent MP Ashok Nete and Congress candidate Namdev Kirsan.

BJP has fielded Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency against Congress nominee and MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar.