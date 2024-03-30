Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP announces 8th candidates list

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its eighth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has announced the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Odisha, Punjab and West Bengal.

As per the announced list, from Odisha, Bhartruhari Mahtab will contest from Cuttack, Rabindra Narayan Behera from Jajpur, and Sukant Kumar Panigrahi from Kandhamal.

From Punjab, Dinesh Singh ‘Babbu’ to contest from Gurdaspur, Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar, Shushil Kumar Rinku from Jalandhar, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, Preneet Kaur from Patiala.

The list further unveiled that from West Bengal, Dr Pranat Tudu will contest from Jhargram, while, Debashish Dhar will contest from Birbhum.

It is worth mentioning here that the polling will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. Beside this, assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim are going to conduct elections. Additionally, bypolls to 26 Assembly seats will be held in Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Tripura, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held at 10.5 lakh polling stations from April 19 to June 1 and counting of votes will be held on June 4.

