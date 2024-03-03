The news is by your side.

Loco pilot and co-pilot were ‘watching cricket match on phone:’ Ashwini Vaishnaw on AP Train Accident

Nation
By Subadh Nayak
train loco pilot was watching cricket match on phone
Representational image
0

Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has made a startling revelation while disclosing the reason behind the accident took place in Andhra Pradesh on October 29, 2023. The mishap occurred as both the loco pilot and co-pilot of one of the trains involved in the accident were ‘watching cricket match on phone,’ he said.

The Railway Minister disclosed the reason of the mishap while while talking about new safety measures that Indian Railways has been working on. He said that Railway department is installing systems which can detect any such distraction and make sure that the pilots and the assistant pilots are fully focused on running the train.

It is to be noted here that Rayagada Passenger train rammed into the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind at 7 pm on October 29, 2023. While 14 people including the loco pilot and co-pilot were killed and over 500 passengers were injured following the accident.

The train did not follow the defective auto signals of stopping for two minutes and then start at 10 kmph, which led to the collision. However, the probe report of Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRS) is yet to be made public.

Also Read: Election In Odisha: CAPF Jawans Conduct Flag March In Bhubaneswar

Subadh Nayak 10992 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.