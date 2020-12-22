Gandhinagar: A teenage girl was killed by a pair of lions in Vanthli Tehsil of Junagadh district in Gujarat after she went out to relieve herself, police sources said on Tuesday.

Bhavnaben Deepsinh Babaria, a resident of Dhanfulia village, had gone out along with her younger sister around 9-10 pm on Monday when they came across the felines. While the younger sibling jumped into a water tank and saved herself, Bhavnaben was mauled to death by the lions. The wild animals also ate parts of her lower limbs.

Bhavnaben’s family had moved from the tribal area of Godhra in Gujarat to Vanthli in search of work at a farmhouse of one Jerambhai Nanjibhai Chavda.

Vanthli Range Forest Officer Arun Kumar said: “Right now, I am at the spot and we are investigating.” He refused to elaborate.

Area people have been complaining of lion attacks in the past six months. According to sources, at least two prides of Gir lions inhabiting the area have been preying on the cattle and other livestock in the last six months. But it is the first case where a human has been attacked.