Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal’s Lok Sabha membership restored

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha membership of NCP leader P.P. Mohammed Faizal was restored by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday, on the basis of a stay order by the Kerala High Court on an earlier conviction in a criminal case.

“In view of order dated 25.01.2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal P. P., notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated the 13th January, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements,” the Secretariat notification said.

Faizal had moved the Supreme Court stating that even though his conviction in a case of attempt to murder was suspended, his Lok Sabha membership had not been restored.

He represented the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency before being disqualified.

In his petition before the apex court, Faizal said the Lok Sabha Secretariat had failed to withdraw the disqualification notification issued against him despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the Kerala High Court on January 25.

Faizal was disqualified as Lok Sabha MP following a 10-year jail term in an attempt to murder case, but the Kerala High Court stayed his conviction on January 25.

His case garnered spotlight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after his conviction by a Surat court in a defamation case.