Lady robot for Gaganyaan mission ‘Vyommitra’ to be sent into space

Chennai: Lady Robot for Gaganyaan mission Vyommitra to be sent into space. India will send the lady robot, a half-humanoid female as part of its human space mission programme, informed Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology.

Indian space agency ISRO will send the Lady robot for Gaganyaan mission into space. Reportedly, a trial spaceflight will be attempted in October. In the subsequent mission, the lady robot Vyommitra will be sent to space.

Vyommitra is called half-humanoid since it does not have legs, though it can bend forward and sideways.

According to ISRO, Vyommitra can recognise humans and answer questions as well as carry out some experiments. It can monitor biological parameters and operate switch panels and life-support activities. Vyommitra can also converse with astronauts.

The Indian space agency has already developed systems for space capsule re-entry, recovery and crew escape.