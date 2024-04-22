Know why MDH, Everest has been banned in Singapore, Hong-Kong

Hong Kong has banned four spice products from popular Indian brands MDH and Everest Food products. The decision came after authorities of the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hongkong Government reportedly found the presence of the cancer-causing pesticide ethylene oxide in the spice mixes.

Three MDH products Madras Curry Powder, Mixed Masala Powder, and Sambhar Masala and Everest’s Fish Curry Masala has been banned.

Last week, Singapore s Food Agency (SFA) took similar action against Everest due to exceeding permissible levels of ethylene oxide.

While SFA clarified there is no immediate risk from low levels of ethylene oxide, prolonged consumption could pose health risks due to the chemical’s carcinogenic properties, including an elevated risk of breast cancer.

“The CFS collected the above-mentioned samples from three retail outlets in Tsim Sha Tsui respectively for testing under its routine Food Surveillance Programme. The test results showed that the samples contained a pesticide, ethylene oxide. The CFS has informed the vendors concerned of the irregularities and instructed them to stop sale and remove from shelves the affected products,” it said in a statement.

MDH and Everest have not yet publicly addressed the reports of carcinogens in their products.