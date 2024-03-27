Karnataka woman commits suicide over husband’s Rs 1.5-crore debts from IPL betting

Bengaluru: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 24-year-old woman in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district allegedly committed suicide over debts of Rs 1.5 crore that her husband had incurred by betting during previous IPL seasons.

The deceased has been identified as Ranjitha V, was married to Darshan Babu.

He worked as an assistant engineer with Karnataka’s irrigation department in Hosadurga, Chitradurga and had an obsession for betting at Indian Premier League (IPL) matches since 2021.

He allegedly lost around Rs 1.5 crore in the betting, following which the lenders threatened that they will defame the couple for unpaid dues.

According to Ranjitha’s father Venkatesh, she married Darshan in 2020. She realised the truth about Darshan’s involvement in betting in 2021.

In his complaint, Venkatesh said that his daughter was extremely distressed due to the constant harassment by moneylenders and this led to her suicide. He has also named 13 men who had allegedly lent the money.

Later, the police have arrested Shivu, Girish and Venkatesh, who are lenders.