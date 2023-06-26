Karnataka man slits friend’s throat, drink his blood over suspicion of affair with his wife

In a fit of rage Vijay allegedly slit Maresh's throat with a sharp-edged weapon and attempted to drink his blood

Bengaluru: In a barbaric incident,a man slit a person’s throat and drank his blood suspecting he was having an affair with his wife in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur.

The accused has been identified as Vijay, slit Maresh’s throat and drank the spilled blood after he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with the latter.

Reports say, in a fit of rage Vijay allegedly slit Maresh’s throat with a sharp-edged weapon and attempted to drink his blood. The entire incident was captured in a mobile phone.He was also seen punching and slapping the injured man.

Later, the accused Vijay was arrested after the chilling video went viral on social media. A case of attempt to murder has been registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station, while Maresh is undergoing treatment.

