Kamal Haasan’s MNM joins DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led alliance on Saturday. The party has been allotted one seat for the 2025 Rajya Sabha polls.

Speaking about joining the alliance during a press conference, Kamal Haasan said, “My party and I are not contesting this election. But we will give all cooperation to this alliance. We have joined hands as this is not just for a position, this is for the nation.”

Adding to it, the party’s general secretary Arunachalam after meeting with DMK said, “Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is not contesting (the Lok Sabha elections), the party will support and campaign. One seat for MNM in Rajya Sabha (in 2025).”

The news have come amid amid speculations that Haasan’s party might be allotted seats to contest the Parliamentary polls.

It is worth mentioning here that the deal, between Kamal Haasan and the ruling party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, was finalised at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Chennai.

As per official reports, MNM will undertake campaign-related work in the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone Puducherry segment.

In the 2019 general elections, the DMK and the Congress had agreed on a similar share of seats, and the ruling alliance swept the state. The ruling party won 38 of the 39 Lok Sabha seats.