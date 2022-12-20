Kakori Balidan Diwas: 750 drones fabricated to pay tributes to freedom fighters

Lucknow: As many as 750 drones showcased the saga Kakori train action on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Mahant Digvijaynath Memorial Park in Gorakhpur.

The drone show was organised as part of the ‘Kakori Balidan Diwas’ and it paid homage to Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajender Lahiri, among others.

CM Yogi Adityanath, state tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and minister of state culture Meenakshi Lekhi were present on the occassion.

The state government is celebrating Kakori Balidan Diwas from Dec 15-19 in the memory of heroes of Kakori Train Action.

The drone show will showcase the stories of freedom fighters and various incidents of India’s freedom struggle in Gorakhpur from 1857 to 15 August of 1947 with pictures.