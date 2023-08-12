Joint collector marries IPS Trainee at her office in Andhra Pradesh

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): IAS officer marrying a trainee IPS at a modest ceremony at her office is now talk of the town as the video of their wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media platforms.

Joint collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh Aparajita Singh tied nuptial knot with IPS trainee Devendra Kumar.

Both the officers registered their marriage and exchanged garlands in the collector’s office infront of the staff members. In the video, one can see both of them are extremely happy. Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu was also present during the wedding ceremony.

IAS officer Aparajita is currently serving as the joint collector of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, while Devendra Kumar a native of Rajasthan is currently undergoing IPS training at Hyderabad Police Academy.