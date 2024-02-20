J&K Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 to come into effect from Feb 20

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 will come into effect from February 20, 2024. This was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section 1 of the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Act, 2024 (2 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 20th day of February, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force, reads the notification released by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs on Tuesday.