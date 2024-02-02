Champai Soren takes oath as Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren takes oath as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand on Friday at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.

Champai Soren was nominated for the chief minister’s post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest.

Champai Soren was elected as the JMM legislative party leader by the ruling alliance on Wednesday after Hemant Soren stepped down from the post.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged money laundering case.