JEE Main Result out: How to download JEE Main 2023 Session 1 results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the JEE Main Result 2023 for Session 1 examinations on its official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. All the candidates, who have appeared for the January session exams can check and download the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 results on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The download link for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 result is now active on the official website of the JEE Main examination – jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can log in to the NTA portal using their JEE Main Application Number and date of birth to download the JEE session 1 result.

You can also access the result by clicking on the direct link given below.

Direct Link: Download JEE Main result

Check the step-by-step guide given below to download JEE Main result.

How to download JEE Main 2023 Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Login and click on the JEE Mains Session 1 result link.

Step 3: Enter your Application No. and Password to see your result.

Step 4: You can download the JEE Main Jan Session 2023 result.

Step 5: Take a printout for all future references.

The JEE Main exam for Session 1 was conducted on January 25, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2023 for B.E./B.Tech (Paper I). The second shift exam for B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2A & Paper 2B) at various examination centres throughout the country and outside on January 28.

A total of 8.6 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, out of which 8.22 lakh candidates appeared in the JEE Main Paper 1 exam. NTA said it had recorded the highest-ever attendance of 95.79 per cent for JEE Main Paper 1 this year.