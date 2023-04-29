JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 Result announced, here’s how to check score cards

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 2023 Session 2 today. The results are available on the official website (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

A total of 43 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the overall merit list (based on session 1 and session 2 performance).

It is to be noted here that as many as 9,31,334 students had registered for session 2 of the exam. However, only 8,83,367 of them appeared for the test on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15, 2023.

The candidates can click here to check the JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2 results.