JEE Advanced 2023 results out; V C Reddy from Hyderabad tops the exam

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati released the results for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can check their results at the official website or jeeadv.ac.in.

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of Hyderabad zone has secured All India Rank (AIR) No. 1 by scoring 341/ 360 in JEE Advanced 2023 exam. The female topper of JEE Advanced 2023 exam Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree is also from the Hyderabad zone. She scored 298/360.

The exam was conducted on June 4. The provisional answer key was released on June 11. Candidates were given time till June 12 to send any queries related to the answers.

The candidates who have qualified in the top 25000 ranks (based on their performance in both Sessions -Session 1 & Session 2) applied for JEE Advanced 2023 exam, which was slated to be held on June 4, 2023.