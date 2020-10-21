New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital will reopen in a phased manner from November 2, officials said on Wednesday.

“University will be opened in a phased manner with effect from Monday in view of the pandemic situation, only for final year PhD Research scholars, including 9B students and project staff who require laboratory access only in science schools and special centres,” said the statement issued by JNU administration.

The JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) has been demanding a phased return of research scholars to the campus and has been on an indefinite sit-in at the university’s gate since Saturday.

The premier university has been shut since March in view of the coronavirus pandemic.