Earthquake in jammu and kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

By Abhilasha 0

Katra: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, National Center for Seismology said in its report.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km located at a 62 km East-North-East (ENE) of Katra. The earthquake took place at around 7.52 am.

On 26 August, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Katra. It occurred at 03.28 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.

