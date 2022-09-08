Jammu & Kashmir: Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude hits Katra

Katra: An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, National Center for Seismology said in its report.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km located at a 62 km East-North-East (ENE) of Katra. The earthquake took place at around 7.52 am.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 08-09-2022, 07:52:56 IST, Lat: 33.14 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Ehs7xM6Y7D @Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/W8NE36mN49 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 8, 2022

On 26 August, an earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale hit Katra. It occurred at 03.28 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.