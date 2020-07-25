Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed in encounter on outskirts of Srinagar

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Ranbirgarh Panzinara on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday, officials said.

IG Police Vijay Kumar told IANS that two terrorists have been killed in the encounter.

The identity of the killed terrorists has not been ascertained yet.

Earlier, the security forces launched the operation on the basis of a specific intelligence input.

As a joint party of the Police, CRPF and the Army zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the slain terrorists.

(Inputs from IANS)