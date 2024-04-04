Jammu and Kashmir Police attach properties worth Rs 20 lakh of drug peddler

By Himanshu
Jammu and Kashmir Police attach properties worth Rs 20 lakh
New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday attached property worth Rs 20 lakhs that belongs to a notorious drug peddler in Baramulla. ANI informed it in a X post today.

The said notorious drug peddler whose property has been attached has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir.

 
As per reports, the property that was attached today was identified as illegally acquired property. It was found during the investigation conducted by Police.

Reportedly, the property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in Narcotic drug and psychotropic substances by the notorious drug peddler.

