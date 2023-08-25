Chandrayaan-3 Mission progresses smoothly as Rover moves 8 meters on Moon, informs ISRO

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the Chandrayaan-3 Mission is proceeding as planned. The space agency confirmed that the rover (Pragyan Rover), a vital component of the mission, has successfully covered a distance of approximately 8 meters. This achievement marks a pivotal step forward in the mission’s objectives.

The update, shared through ISRO’s official social media handle, X, also highlighted the activation of key payloads on the rover. Both the LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) and APXS (Alpha Particle X-ray Spectrometer) payloads have been turned on and are operating as expected. These instruments play a crucial role in analyzing the composition of the lunar surface.

Further updates revealed that the systems onboard the propulsion module, lander module, and rover are functioning nominally. ISRO assured that all activities are proceeding according to the mission timeline, providing a reassuring signal to space enthusiasts and scientists alike.

Recent achievements also include the activation of payloads on the Lander Module. ILSA (Integrated Lander Surface Analyser), RAMBHA (Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive ionosphere and Atmosphere), and ChaaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) payloads have been successfully activated, demonstrating the coordination and functionality of the mission’s intricate components.

Notable, on August 23, Chandrayaan-3, a lunar exploration mission by ISRO, achieved a historic milestone by safely landing on the moon’s southpole. This triumph marks India’s distinct position as the first nation to successfully land on this unexplored lunar terrain.