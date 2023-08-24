ISRO to launch ‘Aditya-L1 Satellite Mission’ to Sun in September

Bengaluru: Following the triumphant lunar landing earlier this week, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is now preparing for an ambitious mission to explore the Sun.

Speaking at a press conference, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath revealed that the Aditya-L1 satellite, designed for the Sun mission, is slated for launch during the first week of September.

The Aditya-L1 spacecraft, a pioneering Indian solar observatory, is poised for liftoff at India’s spaceport in Sriharikota. The mission is expected to provide invaluable insights into the solar atmosphere by traveling approximately 1.5 million kilometers over a span of 120 days to reach its destination.

Positioned in a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system, the Aditya-L1 satellite will have a unique vantage point. It will allow the satellite for continuous solar observation without being affected by eclipses or occultation.

The Aditya-L1 satellite will be launched using the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). Its preparations are already underway for the integration of the satellite with the rocket.

In the wake of the Sun mission, ISRO is gearing up for the Gaganyaan abort mission demonstration, a critical component of India’s forthcoming human spaceflight program. This abort mission is anticipated to take place either in late September or early October this year, as stated by Somanath.

Adding to the agency’s busy schedule, plans are in place to deploy the INSAT 3DS satellite into orbit using the GSLV rocket later this year. Additionally, ISRO is poised to launch the Anwesha satellite and XPoSAT, an X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, as part of the country’s dedicated polarimetry mission aimed at studying astronomical X-ray sources in extreme conditions.

The year 2023 will also witness the launch of the Radar Imaging Satellite, RISAT-1B, aboard the PSLV rocket. Moreover, ISRO’s roadmap includes the orbiting of two IDRSS (Indian Data Relay Satellite System) satellites to enhance communication infrastructure.

Parallel to these ambitious missions, ISRO is actively engaged in testing the systems crucial to its LVM3 rocket, a pivotal component of India’s inaugural human space mission.

Looking ahead, ISRO has unveiled plans for a Venus Mission in 2024. Details regarding whether it will be a ‘Night Flight to Venus’ are yet to be disclosed.