IPS officer Basant Rath given premature retirement ‘in public interest’

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the premature appointment of IPS officer Basant Kumar Rath on Thursday. Reportedly, this has been done ‘in public interest’. The AGMUT-cadre IPS officer was suspended in July 2020 for gross misconduct and misbehaviour.

It is to be noted that Last month, Union home ministry had extended the suspension of Basant Rath for another six months.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 16(3) of the All India Services (Death-Cum -Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958, the President in consultation with the UT Division, Ministry of Home Affairs hereby requires Shri Basant Kumar Rath, IPS (AGMUT: 2000), a member of the Indian Police Service borne on the AGMUT cadre, to retire in public interest with immediate effect by giving three months’ pay and allowances in lieu of notice,” read an official order.

It is to be noted here that Rath was popular among people for his effective regulation of traffic. However, several others questioned his style of functioning and then he was suspended by the central government for gross misconduct and misbehaviour.