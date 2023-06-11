Indigo Amritsar-Ahemdabad flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather

An Indigo flight from Amritsar to Ahemdabad enters into Pakistan airspace for approximately half an hour on Saturday. The incident occurred at around 7:30 pm due to bad weather conditions.

According to local media reports the plane eventually returned to India at 8:01 pm.

“An IndiGo flight temporarily entered Pakistan airspace yesterday due to bad weather. The flight was scheduled from Amritsar to Ahmedabad. It landed safely in Ahmedabad,” IndiGo officials told news agency ANI.

An IndiGo statement said, “IndiGo flight 6E-645, operating from Amritsar to Ahmedabad had to take a deviation over Attari into Pakistan airspace due to bad weather. The deviation was well coordinated with Pakistan by Amritsar ATC via telephone. The crew was in continuous contact with Pakistan on R/T and the flight landed in Ahmedabad safely post the deviation.”

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed due to poor visibility at airports in light of an alert issued by the CAA.

The CAA spokesman said that it had extended the weather warning for Lahore till 11:30 p.m. on Saturday as the visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport was 5,000 metres, Dawn reported.

A number of flights heading to Lahore were diverted to Islamabad due to poor visibility. Meanwhile, a PIA flight from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad was diverted to Multan. A Jeddah-Lahore flight was also diverted to Multan.

PIA flights from Lahore to Madina and Karachi to Lahore as well as an Etihad flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi were delayed, Dawn reported.